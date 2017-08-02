I feel like the large-volume coverage of the upcoming eclipse doesn’t quite match actual interest. I keep seeing graphics, but haven’t heard a peep in real life. But maybe that’s because I don’t live in the path. This map shows the Google search trends for eclipse, which matches the path of the full eclipse. [via @jscarto]
Google Trends eclipse interest
