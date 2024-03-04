Where to see the total eclipse

March 4, 2024

There’s a total eclipse (a real one, not of the heart) happening on April 8, 2024. The next one isn’t until 2045, so if you don’t want to wait two decades, now’s your chance. For Bloomberg, Denise Lu shows where, when, and how the eclipse will go down across the United States. She covered pretty much every angle, so there’s no need for anyone else to make an eclipse map.