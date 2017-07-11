The continental United States gets a total solar eclipse on August 21, so Denise Lu for The Washington Post mapped out every total solar eclipse that will happen in your lifetime. Enter the year you were born and see the paths on the globe.
Every solar eclipse in your lifetime
Favorites
The Most Unisex Names in US History
Moving on from the most trendy names in US history, let’s look at the most unisex ones. Some names have …
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011
I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but as I clicked through the year’s post, it was hard …
Think Like a Statistician – Without the Math
I call myself a statistician, because, well, I’m a statistics graduate student. However, the most important things I’ve learned are less formal, but have proven extremely useful when working/playing with data.