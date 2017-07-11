Every solar eclipse in your lifetime

Posted to Maps  |  Tags: ,  |  Nathan Yau

The continental United States gets a total solar eclipse on August 21, so Denise Lu for The Washington Post mapped out every total solar eclipse that will happen in your lifetime. Enter the year you were born and see the paths on the globe.

