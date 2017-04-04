Time-lapse of community-edited pixels

For April Fool’s Day, Reddit ran a subreddit, r/place, that let users edit pixels in a 1,000 by 1,000 blank space for 72 hours. Users could only edit one pixel every ten minutes, which forced patience and community effort. This is the time-lapse of the effort.

Kind of great. It’s fun to watch the edits of thousands converge. It’s a complete hodgepodge but it all fit together in the relatively small space somehow.

See also the edit heatmap by Reddit user JorgeGT that shows the number of edits per pixel.