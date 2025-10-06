LinkedIn sues company for fake bots

Suzanne Smalley reporting for The Record:
Social media giant LinkedIn on Thursday filed a lawsuit against a company which it says operates a network of millions of fake accounts used to scrape data from LinkedIn members before selling the information to third parties without permission.
ProAPIs, a software company, and its CEO Rahmat Alam allegedly run an operation which LinkedIn says charges customers up to $15,000 per month for scraped user data taken from the social media platform.
Millions.
I drop in to LinkedIn sometimes, and it often feels like bots talking to bots or people using bot-generated “content” to fill the void. I wonder how much data ProAPIs scraped was bot-generated, which was then flipped for a monthly fee so that other bots can push more “content” into the LinkedIn machine. That seems like a terrible feedback loop to get stuck in.