Fired BLS chief on how the day happened

Erika McEntarfer, the former chief for the Bureau of Labor Statistics made her first public appearance since the abrupt firing. For Bloomberg, Molly Smith reports:

On Aug. 1, several hours after her agency reported weak jobs growth in July and substantial downward revisions to the prior two months, McEntarfer said she was contacted by a reporter requesting comment on a social media post from President Donald Trump calling for her immediate firing. “To be honest, I didn’t actually believe I had been fired,” McEntarfer said in prepared remarks at an event Tuesday at her alma mater, Bard College.

Then McEntarfer received a brief email from the White House:

Dr. McEntarfer, On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of Labor Statistics is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service.

No flowers or anything. Rude.