Predecessor to fired BLS commissioner says firing is damaging

The prior commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics had some things to say about the recent firing of Erika McEntarfer. For Bloomberg, María Paula Mijares Torres and Catherine Lucey report:

“This is damaging,” William Beach, whom Trump picked in his first term to head the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. […] “I don’t know that there’s any grounds at all for this firing,” said Beach, whom McEntarfer replaced in January 2024. “And it really hurts the statistical system. It undermines credibility in BLS.”

It seems like more of this is on the way. I keep wondering what is stopping these fired officials going out in a blaze of glory Stephen Colbert-style?