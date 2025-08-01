Commissioner of Labor Statistics fired, because labor statistics were not to president’s liking

The administration disagreed with the jobs count released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so the administration is firing the commissioner. For NPR, Scott Horsley reports:

U.S. employers added just 73,000 jobs in July, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department, while job gains for May and June were largely erased. The unemployment rate inched up to 4.2%.

Hours after the report, Trump advanced baseless claims about the jobs numbers, writing on social media that he thought they “were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.”

In another post, Trump said he was firing Erika McEntarfer, the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which puts out the jobs report. McEntarfer was appointed to the job by former President Joe Biden.