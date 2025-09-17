Getting more difficult to find a job

For the Washington Post, Taylor Telford, Jaclyn Peiser, and Federica Cocco report on job numbers, listings, and unemployment, which have not looked favorable for many over the past year.

Hardly any corner of the economy is untouched by jobs cuts and slowdown: Employment in all goods-producing industries slumped in August, with the deepest losses coming from manufacturing and mining. The service sector was racked by steep layoffs in business and professional services and IT.

My general feeling is that data folks have seen better days, which seems to be part of a broader trend. Hoping things start ticking in the other direction.