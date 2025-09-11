Detailed map of a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away
In case you’re trying to navigate from one star to another in the Star Wars galaxy, there is an official detailed map of the fictional space. It is not comprehensive, as apparently the galaxy “contains billions of stars and is home to trillions of beings” but it seems like it should at least be good enough to figure out which direction to go. (via kottke)
