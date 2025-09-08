Out of date Zodiac signs, visually explained

For NYT’s the Upshot, Aatish Bhatia, Francesca Paris, and Rumsey Taylor show how zodiac signs were determined by the position of constellations relative to Earth and the Sun thousands of years ago. That probably seemed like a good idea at the time, but more accurate measurements and records show that if we continued to go by the relative positions, our zodiac signs would be different.

The interactive elements and animations illustrate the shifts well. Enter your birth date to see how your sign would change, and a night sky moves to show how our perspective changes because of Earth’s wobble.