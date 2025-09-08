Music tempo to sonify rising temperatures

NPR enlisted the band Bettis And 3rd Degree to sonify rising temperatures in New Orleans. As the temperature rises from 1980 to present, listen as the music tempo speeds up.

Between 1980 and 2000, the average annual temperature in New Orleans goes up by more than a quarter of a degree, and it may not seem like much if you’re just looking at the data in a spreadsheet, but it is significant.

And between 2000 and 2015, it jumps up again, almost a full degree warmer than the first 75 years of data. This is where things really start to pick up.

Over the last decade, the temperature increase has accelerated even more, almost two degrees Fahrenheit more than the 1980s. And many climate scientists say temperatures are increasing faster.