Grok chatbot reflects political bias and Elon Musk’s preferences

The New York Times estimated political bias in Grok’s models. They entered questions from an ideology survey and evaluated the chatbot’s answers over time.

By July 11, xAI’s updates had pushed its chatbot’s answers to the right for more than half the questions, particularly those about the government or the economy, the tests showed. Its answers to about a third of the questions — most of them about social issues like abortion and discrimination — had moved to the left, exposing the potential limits Mr. Musk faces in altering Grok’s behavior. Mr. Musk and his supporters have expressed frustration that Grok is too “woke,” something the billionaire said in a July post that he is “working on fixing.”

Musk continues to make “fixes” that align with his opinions. Not ideal.