This will shock many. There are influencers on X who had high engagement with their posts, but after getting in kerfuffles with the app’s owner Elon Musk, engagement conspicuously declined. For the New York Times, Stuart A. Thompson shows the drops through average daily views on X for three such users.

It’s difficult to say the direct cause of the drops, because there’s no transparency into the feed algorithm, but at the very least, they appear related to Musk activities.