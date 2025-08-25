There is no correct map

Speaking of the Correct the Map campaign, Miguel García Álvarez reminds that there is no such thing as the correct map, because all maps are a compromise to show a three-dimensional space in two dimensions.

And that is precisely where my problem lies. I am the first to argue that, in education, in newspapers and magazines, and in general, the cartographic projections used to represent the world map should be a good compromise. I think the Equal Earth projection is an excellent compromise. But as a cartography enthusiast, it pains me deeply every time someone talks about the “true” map, the “correct” map, or that the Mercator projection is “wrong.”

This is of the same ilk from Statistics that, “Essentially, all models are wrong, but some are useful.” Also, probability does not exist.