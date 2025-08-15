Alcohol is amazing and also terrible

We know that alcohol is not the healthiest beverage to consume. When abused, people can turn into the worst versions of themselves and it makes the body work extra hard to flush out the unhealthy behavior. Kurzgesagt, in signature illustrated style, show how your body reacts to alcohol, how much is too much, and makes suggestions for moderation.



Watch the video below. Full disclosure: I was enjoying an evening beer when I watched this, and it made me not want to finish it.

Moderation is key, it seems.

Stuff like this always reminds me of David Spiegelhalter’s explainer on understanding risk. Many everyday activities, such as driving, eating, and leaving the house, add bits of risk to our lives. On the one hand, we can try to eliminate it all to get risk closer to zero. On the other, the benefits might outweigh the downsides, in which case we choose to get busy living.