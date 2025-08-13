Man convinced of genius by chatbot

In what now seems like a tale as old as time, a man grew convinced that he had untapped mathematical genius, with the help of ChatGPT. But 90,000 words later, it seems that might not be the case. For the New York Times, Kashmir Hill and Dylan Freedman evaluated Allan Brooks’ very long chat.

This is going to keep happening, and it’s probably going to get worse until people realize that the chatbot is not thinking. It’s a product of statistical convergence. The “delusions” are computer errors. Please stop pretending the chatbots are people.