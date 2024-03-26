Visualizing the statistical connections behind ChatGPT

To gain a better understanding of how ChatGPT works under the hood, Santiago Ortiz repeatedly passed the prompt “Intelligence is” to the chatbot. Then he visualized the statistical paths to get to a response using a 3-D network. If you squint, the network kind of looks like a computer’s brain.