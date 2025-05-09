Fancy hammer

Seth Godin on the importance of judgment:

AI is a tool, and judgment, for the foreseeable future, remains our job. It doesn’t matter how cool your hammer is, it’s still on you to decide which nails need hammering. And to be responsible for what happens when you use it.

There’s been a shift in wording brought on by the AI wave. People “ask” the AI to do things versus “use” our tools to solve problems, as if we should pass responsibility of thought to statistical models. This seems not good.

When talking about AI, I mentally substitute “computer” or “tool” in its place. I don’t ask my computer to analyze data. I use my computer like someone might use a hammer while building a planter box.