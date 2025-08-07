Heat in prison cells

Reuters highlights unsafe temperatures in prison cells, using building models, public records, and temperature data.

There’s often little relief within the prison walls. Nearly half of state prisons across 29 states have partial or no air conditioning in housing units, according to an exclusive database created by Reuters using documents obtained through public records requests to all 50 states. The Bureau of Prisons, which oversees all 122 federal prisons, did not respond to Reuters’ request seeking information on how many facilities have air conditioning as of the time of publication.