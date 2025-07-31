Transformation of data centers to build out AI in the real world

To everyday users, AI might just seem like another thing that shows up on the screen. A collection of code, data, and bits wrapped into a chatbot. However, the new toys require exponentially more resources, which require space in the real world. Financial Times shows this new iteration of reality with graphics, charts, and maps.

Long ago, I visited a data center that looked more like the illustration on the left. There were racks and a lot of fans, loosely organized and probably not that efficient. The scale of these modern data centers is wacky.