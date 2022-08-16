Google Maps incorrectly pointing people to crisis pregnancy centers

Davey Alba and Jack Gillum, for Bloomberg, found that Google Maps commonly points people to crisis pregnancy centers, non-medical locations that encourage women to follow through with pregnancy, when they search for “abortion clinic”.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
When Americans Reach $100k in Savings
It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.
Oldest, Youngest, and Middle Children, in Differently Sized U.S. Households
I looked at the percentages of people with a given number of kids in the family and the order they were born.