Illustrated fears about AI-generated art

Artist Christoph Niemann chimed in for the New York Times about his complicated feelings towards AI tools. “Is A.I. good or bad for the creative process?” The answers vary by purpose and where we find value, but in the end:

Communicating emotions from person to person through writing, composing or painting is inefficient and inherently human. This is what makes a love letter, a doodle on a sandwich bag and (some) paintings in a museum precious. Automating the creation of art is like automating life, so you can make it to the finish line faster.

The process of making anything, visualization included, seems easy at a superficial level: Get idea. Execute idea. But it is the people behind the ideas and the evolution of person and thought that generates value.