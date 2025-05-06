If computers do everything

A promise behind AI is that it will do all the hard work so that you’ll never have to. The trouble with that is that a big part of living is the process. For the Guardian, Joseph Earp focuses on the process of making:

And I certainly do not want AI to write my books for me, or paint my pictures. Not only would the work be terrible: it wouldn’t even be work. As all creatives know, there is limited joy in having written a book – as soon as it is done, most of us are on to the next thing. The thrill, the joy, the beauty, is in the writing of a book. If you outsource your creative work to a computer, you are not a creative. Someone who merely churns out product is not an artist – they are a salesperson. The artist is the person who makes, not who has made.