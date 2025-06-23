Smart glasses that track activity, emotion, and what you eat

For Tom’s Guide, Jason England reviews smart glasses by Emteq, which are equipped with sensors to track micro facial movements and then pipe the data into AI.

Sporting sensors all around the rims, it can detect the subtlest of changes in your facial expressions (even those you aren’t consciously aware of doing). With this data, paired with AI, it can become a personalized life coach for your fitness, your diet and even your emotional health.

This will not end well.

While there is value in learning about yourself through data, the quantification of your life, in a quest to optimize every bit, is no way to live.