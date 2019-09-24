GPX Jewelry by Rachel Binx lets you turn your GPS traces into jewelry. Just upload a GPX file from, say, your fitness app or Apple Watch, choose your finish, and you’ve got yourself a personalized pendant. Nice.
Jewelry based on your GPS traces
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Who is Older and Younger than You
Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.