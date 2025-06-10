Flower blooms to visualize climate change

Annelie Berner used blooming flowers as a visual metaphor to show climate change. The piece is called Plant Futures.

Plant Futures envisions how a flower might show climate data, data that could eventually shape our familiar surroundings into something entirely new.

Looking at just one flower, what does it need to survive and how might those needs be impacted by future climates? How a flower blooms is rooted in the place in which it grows. The variance in size, petals, color, even veins can be traced to that month’s temperature, rain, storms, which is in turn traced by sensors and compiled as data.

Thus a flower represents, in and of itself, its surroundings as well as the broader climate.