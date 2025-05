Kirk Goldsberry plotted MVP winners in the NBA, by nationality. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Canada won this year, which makes that seven years in a row for international players.

I guess it’s not that surprising now that I think about it. There are a lot of international players.

More than anything, it makes me feel old, because it doesn’t seem that long ago when Stephen Curry and LeBron James were the frontrunners each year.