Farmers sued over deleted USDA data — and it worked

In February, farmers sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for removing data related to climate change. The plaintiffs argued that the data was useful for making business decisions, because the changes are real. The USDA is putting the data back.

The plaintiffs had sought a court order requiring the department to restore the deleted pages. On Monday, the government said it would oblige. Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote to Judge Margaret M. Garnett that he was representing the Agriculture Department in the lawsuit, and that the department had already begun restoring the pages and interactive tools described in the lawsuit. He said the department “expects to substantially complete the restoration process in approximately two weeks.”

Every dataset and study taken down because it referenced keywords someone didn’t like should come back.