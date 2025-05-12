Tariff timeline with China, so far

The U.S. and China put a semi-hold on tariffs for the next 90 days. The New York Times provides the timeline so far.

Tariffs on Chinese goods are down to 30% from 145% and tariffs on U.S. goods are down to 10% from the retaliatory 125%. Has anyone explained how countries choose these numbers? They seem arbitrary.

In any case, I’m guessing these step charts will need to update a few times over the next few months. Step charts, which show constant values and then sudden changes over time, might be the chart type of the next few years.