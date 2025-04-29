Wine bottles with animals on the label vs. price and quality

You have to pick up a bottle of wine but don’t know what to get. You see a bunch of animals on the labels. Do that bird or amphibian tell you anything about the quality of the wine? For the Pudding, Fox Meyer with Jan Diehm analyzed wine price and quality to find out.

Most animal categories followed a similar curve, but these guys tended to avoid the bottom right corner. This means very few bottles with frogs, snakes or lizards are good deals, and should be avoided if that’s your priority.

I’m going to need some real-world tests to verify.