For The Pudding, Lars Verspohl provides an introduction to statistical models disguised as a lesson on finding good wine. Start with a definition of wine, which becomes a way to describe it with the numbers. Define what makes a wine good. Find the wines that look closer to that definition.
Teaching statistical models with wine tasting
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Where to Find Jeopardy! Daily Doubles
Placement of Daily Double clues, from season 1 to 31. Watch them play out.
Baby-Making Age
We looked at prime dating age and when people usually marry. Now it’s time for the next step in the circle of life.