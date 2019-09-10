Millions of plastic bottles are purchased every day around the world. What does that look like? Simon Scarr and Marco Hernandez for Reuters virtually piled the estimated number of bottles purchased in an hour, day, month, and up to the past 10 years. They used the Eiffel Tower for scale. The above is just one day’s worth.
Plastic bottles purchased in a day, Eiffel Tower for scale
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Billions at the Franchise Box Office
There’s big money in wizarding worlds, galaxies far away, and various time-shifted universes. Let’s take a stroll through the billions of dollars earned by franchises over the years.