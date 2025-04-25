Complete 2024 election data, for congressional districts

Election data should be publicly available and easy to access at high granularity, but it’s not. The Downballot, which has worked through the manual process of piecing together district-level data for the past five presidential elections, published the results for 2024:

You may be surprised to learn that very few states publish election results at the district level, even though all could do so easily. Instead, we have to manually gather precinct-level results from hundreds of counties—some of which don’t even post them online—then clean that data and transform it into easily digestible district-level numbers.

Find the complete data here.