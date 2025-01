As is tradition, NYT’s The Upshot published a detailed map of presidential election results for 2024. It is at the precinct level, which means you can see how your block voted in some places. The map will update as the NYT group works through the tedious process of collecting detailed and unstandardized data at a national scale.

Same as 2020, the Upshot is releasing the data, available on GitHub, for others to examine on their own.