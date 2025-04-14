Most difficult holes at Augusta

The 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is held, has a reputation as the most difficult hole in the tournament. That might not be the reality. For Reuters, Anand Katakam breaks it down.

Despite its reputation, statistically the 12th is not the hardest hole during the four rounds of the tournament. It has been played over 0.13 strokes above par across all four rounds from 2015 to 2024, making it the ninth-hardest hole overall. The hardest is the 11th, which has been played 0.34 strokes over par in the last 10 years.

The approach to the 11th and 12th seem to be different. The par four 11th offers fewer scoring opportunities, primarily because of its length at 520 yards (475 metres). The 12th offers a greater chance for a par and a potential birdie for those who reach the green without incident, especially during earlier rounds.