Based on data from the Survey of Consumer Finances, 58% of families have money in the stock market, either directly or through mutual funds or retirement accounts. The percentage has been rising over the decades. Pew Research broke it down by race since 1989:

The stock market used to be an investment vehicle primarily for the wealthy, but it’s gotten easier and finances have shifted. The recent tariff-induced downturn is hitting everyone now, directly and indirectly.