Network of statistical distributions
The network of 76 probability distributions show how they are connected:
Solid lines represent special cases and transformations from one distribution to another.
Dashed arrows are used for asymptotic relationships, typically as the limit as one or more parameters approach the boundary of the parameter space.
Dotted arrows represent Bayesian relationships.
Well, I guess that clears things up.
