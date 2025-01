The Washington Post mapped the flight paths leading up to the collision over the Potomac River.

The helicopter and the American Eagle plane were in “standard” flight patterns, Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said at a morning news conference. The patterns, Duffy said, were not unusual for D.C. airspace. “Something went wrong here,” he said.

That “something” is still unknown. Flight data is going to get a close examination over the next few weeks. I hope the data is accurate.