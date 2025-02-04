Geographic boundary data and microdata from Census Bureau is offline

As of this evening on February 4, 2025, the TIGER/Line shapefiles, which provide legal boundaries at various geographic levels, are currently unavailable on the Census website. The site is there, but when you try to download something via the menus, you get a box of nothing.

Actually, poking around more, it seems that any Census web interface that relies on downloads via FTP gets you a 403 error. Data.census.gov is still up.

In the meantime, IPUMS still has microdata from several government agencies. They sent this email earlier today: