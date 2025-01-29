Plain text box scores

New to me, Plain Text Sports shows box scores for the major sports and leagues. It’s exactly what the title suggests. Instead of going to the ad- and cookie-dominated sports sites that take forever to load, you can go here and get game updates in a simple, plain-text view.
It takes me back to my BBSing days, when my parents just absolutely loved that I tied up the phone line during all available hours.
