Geolocating photos automatically

GeoSpy is an AI tool that geolocates outdoor photos. It’s currently pitched privacy-first and for law enforcement, but you can guess how such a tool might lead to worse things. For 404 Media, Joseph Cox reports:

404 Media created a free account on GeoSpy earlier this month. One of 404 Media’s tests was an image of a man harassing a woman in a Waymo. GeoSpy correctly geolocated the photo. “The Soma Park Inn sign is visible in the video, which is located in San Francisco. The architecture of the buildings and the street signs also point to San Francisco,” the result read. In another test, GeoSpy identified the location as likely being in New York City. The target image was the grainy CCTV footage of the moment the United Healthcare assassin murdered company CEO Brian Thompson.

It’s an automated GeoGuessr player trained on millions of images.

At what point do we start scrubbing our digital footprints entirely off the internet?