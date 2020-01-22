How police use facial recogntion

For The New York Times, Jennifer Valentino-DeVries looked at the current state of facial recognition in law enforcement:

Officials in Florida say that they query the system 4,600 times a month. But the technology is no magic bullet: Only a small percentage of the queries break open investigations of unknown suspects, the documents indicate. The tool has been effective with clear images — identifying recalcitrant detainees, people using fake IDs and photos from anonymous social media accounts — but when investigators have tried to put a name to a suspect glimpsed in grainy surveillance footage, it has produced significantly fewer results.

Not quite CSI levels yet, huh.