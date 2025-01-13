For Reuters, Simon Scarr, Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, and Sudev Kiyada use flight data to show how firefighters are extinguishing the Los Angeles fires. They visualized and illustrated the planes, cargo capacity, flight patterns, and timing between aircraft. It’s a very good breakdown.
Fighting fire from the sky
