Recreation, Remixing, and Adaptation — Giving Credit in Data Visualization

Welcome to the first issue of the Process for 2025. This is the newsletter for FlowingData members where we talk shop about visualizing data in a way that doesn’t converge to mind-numbing defaults. I’m Nathan Yau. Like most things that people make, especially work published online, past and current charts influence future charts. Should you credit the past work? At what point does homage become plagiarism? If you’re the original creator, are you pleased or annoyed?

To access this issue of The Process, you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)

The Process is a weekly newsletter on how visualization tools, rules, and guidelines work in practice. I publish every Thursday. Get it in your inbox or read it on FlowingData.

You also gain unlimited access to hundreds of hours worth of step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials, which will help you make sense of data for insight and presentation. Resources include source code and datasets so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.

Your support keeps the rest of FlowingData open and assures the data keeps flowing freely.