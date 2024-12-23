When cities last saw snow on Christmas

Christmas is coming. For some, that means snow on the ground, but as areas get less snow than in previous years, that means more regular Christmases than White Christmases in the United States. For Bloomberg, Denise Lu mapped the last time cities had at least one inch of snow fall or accumulation.

Compared to Christmases since 1970, last year’s holiday had the lowest average snow on the ground across the continental US. The chance for a white Christmas this year may be higher than last year, according to AccuWeather, but many areas will likely still not see any snow.

Bonus points for the shoveler with a Santa hat that doubles as a progress bar:

This is in contrast to the Washington Post piece from last week. WaPo used similar data from NOAA but highlighted cumulative snowfall instead of the lack of it.