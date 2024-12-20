Counting the Christmas days with snow

This is a fun one by Dylan Moriarty for the Washington Post. Punch in your city to see the percentage of Christmas days (or Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve, or Winter Solstice) since 1940 when it snowed.

It’s nice and corny like it should be, with holiday illustrations and snow falling on the screen. There’s even a data postcard that you can download and share with all your friends and family, because they will most definitely be interested.

Maybe it’s just the movies telling me so, but there’s something special about snow falling, holiday lights, Christmas music playing in the background, and a warm drink in hand.