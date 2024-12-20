Map of walkable neighborhoods

Researchers at Sony Computer Science Laboratories in Rome estimated the time it takes to walk to places for amenities such as education, healthcare, and restaurants:

Proximity-based cities have attracted much attention in recent years. The ‘15-minute city’, in particular, heralded a new vision for cities where essential services must be easily accessible. Despite its undoubted merit in stimulating discussion on new organization of cities, the 15-minute city cannot be applicable everywhere, and its very definition raises a few concerns. Here we tackle the feasibility and practicability of the 15-minute city model in many cities worldwide. We provide a worldwide quantification of how close cities are to the ideal of the 15-minute city. To this end, we measure the accessibility times to resources and services, and we reveal strong heterogeneity of accessibility within and across cities, with a pivotal role played by local population densities.

Check your city on the interactive map. The Washington Post has a version that is easier to use, but it only shows the data for a subset of cities in the United States, whereas the Sony map shows cities around the world with more granular breakdowns.