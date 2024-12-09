Sitting vs. standing jobs

Some jobs require a lot of standing, crouching, and climbing, whereas other jobs require little movement and you sit all day, turning into a sloth-like creature that gets up sometimes to eat and go to the toilet. I’m not projecting, you are.

For the Pudding, Alvin Chang visualized the spectrum of sitting and standing jobs. The interactive version lets you zoom in to pixel art characters working their jobs within force-directed capsules. While the interactive is fun and good for exploration, the video version provides a more narrative tone with Chang narrating:

I think I like the video version better for the clear direction. I’m a nerd and get distracted by the interaction too easily.

Check out the data yourself. It’s from the Occupational Requirements Survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.