How teenagers’ job ambitions have changed

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), run by the OECD since 2000, surveys teenage students to estimate the quality of education around the world. One of the questions asked: “What kind of job do you expect to have when you are about 30 years old?” For Vox, Alvin Chang walks through how the responses changed over the past two decades, which appears to suggest that students are less certain about what the future holds.

There are some tricky spots in explaining misalignment between ambition and preparation, but Chang does a good job of moving along step-by-step.